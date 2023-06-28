Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $82.21

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.21.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of STT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.