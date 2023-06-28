Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $110.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CHK opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

