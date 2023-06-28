O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $25.11 Average PT from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.