Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Target Price at $33.60

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

