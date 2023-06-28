Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $261.69

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $212.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

