Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$93.43

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$80.05 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.32 and a 12 month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.56.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
