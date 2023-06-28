Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $228.21

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.21.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
ITW stock opened at $249.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
