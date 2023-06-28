Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $228.21

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $249.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

