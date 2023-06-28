Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$135.76

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.76.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$125.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$127.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5114784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

