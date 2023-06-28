Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $250.00

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

