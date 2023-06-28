StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 30.6 %

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.11 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

