Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Royalty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LITRF opened at $11.76 on Monday. Lithium Royalty has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.
