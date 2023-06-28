Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$1.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion.

