Scotiabank Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Finning International Stock Performance

FINGF opened at $30.19 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

