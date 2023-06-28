Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Down 2.3 %
AKCCF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
