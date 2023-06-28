Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Down 2.3 %

AKCCF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

