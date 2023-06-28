National Bankshares Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.17.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$57.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.41. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6481597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

