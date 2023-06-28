Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.