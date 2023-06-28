Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of MGY opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

