Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

