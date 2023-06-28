Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.
Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend
