Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.33 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $453.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.