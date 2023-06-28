Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,305 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.97) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BURBY opened at $27.46 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.