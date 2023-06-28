B. Riley Weighs in on trivago’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for trivago’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for trivago’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

TRVG opened at $1.20 on Monday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

