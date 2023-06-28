Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.41.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

