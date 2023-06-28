Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$39.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.6872659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

