Eric Olsen Buys 26,000 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Eric Olsen purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,420 ($88,264.46).
DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %
SMDS stock opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.93. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69).
DS Smith Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Read More
