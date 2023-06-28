Eric Olsen Buys 26,000 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Eric Olsen purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,420 ($88,264.46).

DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

SMDS stock opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.93. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.69).

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DS Smith Company Profile

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.28) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

