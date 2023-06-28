Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roisin Currie Buys 3,077 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie acquired 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.46) per share, for a total transaction of £80,986.64 ($102,970.93).

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,584 ($32.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,738.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,658.52. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($37.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,208.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Greggs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.14) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.51) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.79) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.40).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.