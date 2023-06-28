Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £43,958.43 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.84), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($55,891.20).
Workspace Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Workspace Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 655 ($8.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £893.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,453.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.27.
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,684.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
Featured Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.