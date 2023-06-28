Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £43,958.43 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.84), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($55,891.20).

Workspace Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Workspace Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 655 ($8.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £893.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,453.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.27.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,684.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workspace Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.60) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.15).

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.