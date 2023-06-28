Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £43,958.43 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKPGet Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.84), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($55,891.20).

Workspace Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Workspace Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 655 ($8.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £893.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,453.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.27.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,684.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.60) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.15).

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.