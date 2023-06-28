Charles Julian Cazalet Purchases 21 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).
Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,004.45).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
LON:LTI opened at GBX 988 ($12.56) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
