Charles Julian Cazalet Purchases 21 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,004.45).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:LTI opened at GBX 988 ($12.56) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5,150 ($65.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,063.59%.

(Get Rating)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.