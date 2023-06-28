Max Royde Acquires 18,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980 ($25,403.69).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($70,565.80).

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde bought 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,240 ($107,107.44).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde bought 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,160 ($33,261.28).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde bought 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($22,987.92).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde bought 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($42,346.54).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($127.15).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,393.52).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde purchased 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($44,933.25).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,511.13).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,841.07).

CNIC stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.40) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.15. The firm has a market cap of £312.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11,040.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

