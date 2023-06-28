Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 299 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36).

Anglo American Trading Up 0.2 %

AAL opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.99) on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.03). The company has a market cap of £30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.43, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,845.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.23) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($38.84).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

