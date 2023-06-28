Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 299 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36).

Anglo American Trading Up 0.2 %

AAL opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.99) on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.03). The company has a market cap of £30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.43, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,845.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.23) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,055 ($38.84).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

