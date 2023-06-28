Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys 6,700 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Martin Breuer acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £5,829 ($7,411.32).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.82 million, a P/E ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.42. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

