Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys 6,700 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Martin Breuer acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £5,829 ($7,411.32).
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.82 million, a P/E ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.42. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26).
European Assets Trust Company Profile
