Charles Julian Cazalet Buys 4 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, with a total value of £3,936 ($5,004.45).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 21 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, with a total value of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

LTI stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,031.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5,150 ($65.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,063.59%.

(Get Rating)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.