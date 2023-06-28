Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Martin Ive Purchases 55,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,496.50).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Ive bought 85,565 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,133.90 ($6,527.53).

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.25. The firm has a market cap of £224.64 million, a PE ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

