Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 1,574 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,361.50).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.80 ($3,104.64).

Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.21 ($1.55). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centrica

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131.60 ($1.67).

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.