Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 1,574 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,361.50).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,105 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.80 ($3,104.64).
Centrica Price Performance
CNA stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.21 ($1.55). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
