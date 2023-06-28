London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Acquires 4,322 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,417 ($107.02) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($462,533.68).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($106.83), for a total value of £1,014,205.42 ($1,289,517.38).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand acquired 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($109.24) per share, with a total value of £804,125.28 ($1,022,409.76).

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand acquired 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($110.44) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,557,516.31).

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($111.46), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,022,941.49).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($110.03) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,317,300.55).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($110.65), for a total value of £713,646 ($907,369.36).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.24) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,361,404.96).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($111.32), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($274,950.41).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($108.76) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($537,276.03).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.05), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,073,892.21).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.7 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,358 ($106.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,927.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($89.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($112.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,410.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,822.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.96) to GBX 9,900 ($125.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($121.42) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.97) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($119.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

