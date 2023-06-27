Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 117.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. The company has a market capitalization of $764.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.