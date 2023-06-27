CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,418 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Intel stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

