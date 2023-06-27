CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

