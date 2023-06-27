Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

