OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.