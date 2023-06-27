Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,782 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

