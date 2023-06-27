Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

