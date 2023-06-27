Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

