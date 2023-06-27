ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $452.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

