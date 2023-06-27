Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

