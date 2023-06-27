PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

