Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,872 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

