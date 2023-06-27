CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

