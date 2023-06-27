Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

