Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $509,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 839,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE:T opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

