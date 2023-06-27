Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.